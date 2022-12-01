Wells Fargo & Company Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $95.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EMR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

EMR opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.60. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after buying an additional 72,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

