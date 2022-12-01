Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.86.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 17.2 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $285.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.26.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.