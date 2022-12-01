Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $223.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised Workday from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.86.

WDAY stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $285.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.26.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

