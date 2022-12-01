Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $223.00 at Robert W. Baird

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.86.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $285.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

