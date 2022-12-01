Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $203.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $198.00 to $203.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Workday from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Macquarie began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.86.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 17.2 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $285.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.