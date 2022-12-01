Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 130.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 350.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $80.56 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $144.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

