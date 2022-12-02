12,071 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 54.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.