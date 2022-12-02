192,165 Shares in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 192,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at $258,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at $423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGGC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

