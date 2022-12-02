20,524 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $296,000. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,753,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

