23,875 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 35.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Bancorp by 141.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 93.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 18,040 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $505,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

