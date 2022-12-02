30,024 Shares in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 634,540 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

