3,331 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Snowflake Trading Up 7.8 %
Snowflake stock opened at $154.04 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $377.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.00.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.