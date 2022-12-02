3,331 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Trading Up 7.8 %

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.19.

Snowflake stock opened at $154.04 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $377.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.00.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.