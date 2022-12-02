34,347 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 38.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Price Performance

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.01%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

