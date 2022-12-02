40,373 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

