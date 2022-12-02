6,040 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $848,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $43.82 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $995.24 million, a P/E ratio of -121.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30.

Astec Industries Increases Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

