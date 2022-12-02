60,561 Shares in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $196,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 44,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Super Income Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPFF opened at $10.05 on Friday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.