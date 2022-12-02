8,611 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth about $463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FOX by 70.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in FOX by 5.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in FOX by 27.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

