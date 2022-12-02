Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $13,580,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $10,967,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $6,462,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 193,050 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ANF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

