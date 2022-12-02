Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $188.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.65. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $220.97.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 129.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after purchasing an additional 320,225 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at about $24,093,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 149.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Further Reading

