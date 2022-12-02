Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

