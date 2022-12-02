Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $151.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $145.14 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.80.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $916,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.