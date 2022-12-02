Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Up 18.5% in November

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 18,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 441.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

AGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

