AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 403.31 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 401.76 ($4.81), with a volume of 3757279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.31).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.59 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital downgraded AJ Bell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.23) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 325 ($3.89).

AJ Bell Stock Up 11.6 %

About AJ Bell

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 322.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 299.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3,600.00.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

