Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,893 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACI opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

