Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.83. Alector shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 594 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Alector Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $698.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 102.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 99.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

