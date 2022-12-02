Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Gap Down to $41.21

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.21, but opened at $40.20. Alerian MLP ETF shares last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 31,206 shares traded.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $112,506,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares in the last quarter.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

