Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,462 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Align Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $688.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average of $240.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

