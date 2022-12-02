ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

