AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,429 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Life Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Life Storage by 7.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $106.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.27.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

