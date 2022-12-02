AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,207 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

