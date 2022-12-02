AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 55.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
