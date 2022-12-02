AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,966 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth $1,333,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter valued at $661,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 15.9% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,657,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,204,000 after purchasing an additional 364,955 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVST opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

