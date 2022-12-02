AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,834 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,834 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $5,938,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $903,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $395,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 71.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 55,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

