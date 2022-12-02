AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

GPN opened at $103.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.