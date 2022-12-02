AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tenable by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.