AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,921,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 17.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,776,000 after buying an additional 167,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Workiva by 70.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,592,000 after buying an additional 128,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Workiva by 712.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workiva Price Performance

In related news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WK stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.