AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $148.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

