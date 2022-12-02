AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $220.55 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.05.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

