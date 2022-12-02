AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,338 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in InterDigital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in InterDigital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $50.75 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 51.66%.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

InterDigital Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.