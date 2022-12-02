AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $427,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,948 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Tapestry to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.