AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,503,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,085,000 after buying an additional 163,370 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.2 %

FCFS opened at $93.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

