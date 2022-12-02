AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 138.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 156,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 38,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 143,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Schrödinger Trading Down 2.1 %

About Schrödinger

SDGR stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.