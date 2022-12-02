AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,658,166. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

