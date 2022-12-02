AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,186,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

SON opened at $61.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

