AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $478,000 Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,316,000 after purchasing an additional 167,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,377,000 after purchasing an additional 582,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,628,000 after purchasing an additional 108,805 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKY opened at $53.75 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

