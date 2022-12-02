AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $489,000 Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,630,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,850,000 after buying an additional 122,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,633,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,460,000 after buying an additional 66,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

PACW opened at $25.89 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

