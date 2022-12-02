AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $493,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,107 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after buying an additional 2,119,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 254.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,143 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 27.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,427,000 after acquiring an additional 881,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

