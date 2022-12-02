AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,813 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 51.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 76.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.08.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

