AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $117,183,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LPL Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after acquiring an additional 329,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,796,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $232.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

