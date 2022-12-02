AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,303 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 109.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Price Performance

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,076 shares of company stock worth $4,302,282. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.